Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, Wednesday 3pm

Best bet

Riyan Parag over 21.5 runs

2pts 5-6 Hills

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a remarkable late rally after losing seven of their first eight games of the IPL season to secure a spot in the playoffs and they take on Rajasthan Royals, who have fallen over the line after a strong start.

Rajasthan have lost their last four completed games and as a result are the outsiders against the in-form RCB, led by talisman Virat Kohli.

Rajasthan’s batting line-up has suffered a hammer blow with the departure of Jos Buttler, who is preparing with his England teammates for the T20 World Cup.

One of the players who has stepped up for the Royals this season has been Riyan Parag, who made the fourth-most runs in the IPL regular season, 531, despite playing just 12 innings.

The youngster has made more than 21.5 runs in seven of his last eight innings so the line looks on the low side.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.