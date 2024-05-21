Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday
Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, Wednesday 3pm
Best bet
Riyan Parag over 21.5 runs
2pts 5-6 Hills
Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction
Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a remarkable late rally after losing seven of their first eight games of the IPL season to secure a spot in the playoffs and they take on Rajasthan Royals, who have fallen over the line after a strong start.
Rajasthan have lost their last four completed games and as a result are the outsiders against the in-form RCB, led by talisman Virat Kohli.
Rajasthan’s batting line-up has suffered a hammer blow with the departure of Jos Buttler, who is preparing with his England teammates for the T20 World Cup.
One of the players who has stepped up for the Royals this season has been Riyan Parag, who made the fourth-most runs in the IPL regular season, 531, despite playing just 12 innings.
The youngster has made more than 21.5 runs in seven of his last eight innings so the line looks on the low side.
