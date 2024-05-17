Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Faf du Plessis top Royal Challengers Bengaluru runscorer

2pts 100-30 bet365

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost seven of their first eight matches in this season's IPL before a five-match winning streak resuscitated their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

A comprehensive home victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings would take RCB into the top four, at the expense of Chennai, although rain is forecast to disrupt Saturday's showdown.

A washout will seal CSK's top-four spot and a reduced-overs contest would make it harder for Bengaluru to overturn their visitors' net run-rate advantage.

Whatever the weather, RCB have to be aggressive but they are missing England international Will Jacks, who has returned home to prepare for next month's T20 World Cup.

Jacks impressed with 230 runs in eight innings at a strike-rate of 176 while opener Virat Kohli is the IPL's leading batsman this season with 661 runs in 13 knocks.

However, Kohli's opening partner Faf du Plessis could turn up the heat in a rain-shortened game and he is worth backing to top-score for the hosts.

The South African veteran – the leading six-hitter in the 2023 IPL – was dismissed for six in RCB's last home game but his previous two innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium were 64 off 23 balls against Gujarat and 62 off 28 against Hyderabad.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.