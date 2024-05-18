Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's IPL matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Action, 11am Sunday

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Action, 3pm Sunday

Best bets

Shashank Singh top Punjab Kings runscorer vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

1pt 5-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Kolkata Knight Riders to beat Rajasthan Royals

3pts 4-5 general

Sunday's IPL predictions

The IPL's last two regular-season fixtures take place on Sunday and three of the four teams in action have already secured their playoff places.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have produced some blistering batting displays this year, most recently when openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma chased down a target of 166 in just 9.4 overs against Lucknow.

They are hot favourites to overpower Punjab Kings, who have only two available overseas players – Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis and South African batsman Rilee Rossouw – after the departures of Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza and England quartet Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes.

Uncapped batsman Shashank Singh has been one of this season's positives for Punjab, who are ninth in the ten-team table. He cracked 61 not out off 29 balls in a thrilling win over Gujarat, 68 not out off 28 against leaders Kolkata and top-scored with an unbeaten 46 off 25 in last month's two-run defeat to Hyderabad.

If the Sunrisers beat Punjab in Sunday's first game, then a Kolkata win against Rajasthan would guarantee a top-two finish – and an easier path to the final – for Hyderabad.

The form suggests KKR are a good bet, having won five of their last six games while early pace-setters Rajasthan have lost their last four.

The Royals are limping into the playoffs and their cause has not been helped by the departure of England Twenty20 captain Jos Buttler, who scored a matchwinning century in April's away fixture against Kolkata.

