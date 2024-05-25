Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League final prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday
Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Live on Sky Sports Action, 3pm Sunday
Already advised by James Milton
Sunrisers Hyderabad
2pts 10-1 March 20
Best bet
Sunrisers Hyderabad to have the highest score after six overs
2pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes
Indian Premier League final prediction
The top two from the regular season meet in the Indian Premier League final as Kolkata Knight Riders bid to frank their emphatic eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad from Qualifier 1.
That convincing victory sealed KKR’s place in the final while Sunrisers took full advantage of their second attempt as they recorded a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
Kolkata finished top of the group standings, they have won five successive games and have also recorded three straight victories over Hyderabad.
However Sunrisers, tipped at 10-1 by Racing Post Sport's James Milton before a ball was bowled, have such batting power through Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen that they can never be dismissed.
If Hyderabad are to overturn the recent form then they are going to need to get off to a fast start and their ploy of going bang-bang from the off means they are worth backing to post the highest score over the first six overs.
Despite their recent struggles against KKR, Hyderabad have had a higher opening partnership in four of the last five head-to-head contests and in Head and Sharma they have a pair renowned for getting off to a flyer.
In their semi-final victory over the Royals, Sunrisers were three wickets down in 4.6 overs but they still had 68 runs on the board by the end of the sixth over.
Hyderabad have posted the highest score after six overs in four of their last five matches and have shown they have only one way of going about their business.
