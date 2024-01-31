Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
16:35 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
16:35 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket tips

India v England second Test predictions and cricket betting tips: England look value for another famous win

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for the second Test between India and England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday

England look to build on their fantastic first Test triumph in Hyderabad
England look to build on their fantastic first Test triumph in HyderabadCredit: Stu Forster

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Skybet logoBetfair logoLadbrokes logoCoral logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logoTote logoBet365 logo
Betfair logoLadbrokes logoSkybet logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logoCoral logoBet365 logo
Chevron down

Where to watch India v England

TNT Sports 1, from 4am Friday

Best bet

England
1pt 12-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jasprit Bumrah top match wicket-taker
1pt 7-2 bet365


 

Image link

India v England second Test predictions

India have not lost a Test series on their own patch in 12 years but England produced one of their greatest ever performances in the format in Hyderabad last week to take 1-0 lead in the five-match tussle.

In the build-up to the series, England were widely dismissed as too inexperienced and unprepared to trouble India and that looked to be the case after they slipped to a first-innings deficit of 190.

But after a coming-of-age knock of 196 from Ollie Pope in the second innings, England put themselves back in contention, skittling out India for just 202 second time around, thanks to superb figures of 7-62 from debutant spinner Tom Hartley, to win the match.

India should have performed better in the chase, even on a wearing pitch, but England deserve enormous credit for the win with the hosts having never previously lost a Test on their own patch when ahead by more than 100 runs.

England will now be determined to prove that win was no fluke in the second Test in Visakhapatnam and it seems as though they are again being underestimated in the betting.

Jack Leach will miss out with a knee injury but Hartley should be oozing confidence, while England also have the option of drafting in James Anderson for Mark Wood.

As well as Pope, there were some fine batting performances from Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes for England in the first Test and India going into this match missing key personnel.

Not only do the absences of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul weaken them with the bat but Ravindra Jadeja having been ruled out through injury is a massive blow given what he offers in both disciplines.

England look overpriced and are worth a bet to take a 2-0 lead in India.

The absence of Jadeja means India may be less reliant on spin this time around and they could look to Jasprit Bumrah for inspiration.

Bumrah did not look fazed by England's resurgence in the second innings of the first Test, claiming 4-41, and he is worth a bet to be the top wicket-taker in the second match of the series.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 31 January 2024inCricket tips

Last updated 16:08, 31 January 2024

iconCopy
more inCricket tips
more inCricket tips