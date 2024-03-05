India v England predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch India v England

TNT Sports 1, 4am Thursday

Best bets

England to have first-innings lead

3pts 11-8 general

Zak Crawley top England first-innings runscorer

1pt 9-2 bet365

Kuldeep Yadav top India first-innings wicket-taker

1pt 9-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

India v England predictions

England's cricketers knew they had a mountain to climb in their five-Test series in India, so perhaps it is fitting that the final match takes place in Dharamsala, in the foothills of the Himalayas.

The tourists produced an inspired performance to win the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs but India have hit back with victories in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Ranchi.

England were well in the contest at points in all three of those defeats, even the 434-run walloping in Rajkot, and they blew a great chance to make it 2-2 in the fourth Test.

After Joe Root's classy unbeaten 122 had taken them to a first-innings total of 353, England reduced India to 177-7 before wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel's 90 restricted them to a lead of 46.

India's spinners then turned the Test, skittling England for 145 in the third innings of the match, but doubts remain over the home batting unit with Virat Kohli unavailable and KL Rahul injured.

The relatively chilly conditions in Dharamsala could assist England's fast bowlers and Ben Stokes's side are worth backing to claim a first-innings lead.

They should have been at least 100 runs ahead in Ranchi, where they also had India in trouble at 120-5 chasing a victory target of 192, while in the third Test they reached 182-1 in response to their hosts' 445 before collapsing to 319 all out.

Jonny Bairstow will celebrate his 100th Test cap in the series finale but opener Zak Crawley could lead the charge for England with the bat.

He and Ben Duckett will be up against ace India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the fourth Test, but Crawley has been impressive in the series as a whole.

He made 76 and 73 in the second game in Vizag and contributed 42 and 60 in testing batting conditions in Ranchi, where he was bowled by a ripper from Kuldeep Yadav in the second innings.

The left-arm wrist-spinner bowled beautifully as India fought their way back into the match, finishing with 4-22 from 15 overs.

Kuldeep made his debut in Dharamsala's only previous Test match in 2017, when he dismissed Australia's David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins to finish as India's top first-innings wicket-taker.

His performance in Ranchi suggests he could repeat that feat although India look short enough in the match betting given their inexperienced middle-order and the fact that they have already wrapped up a series win.

