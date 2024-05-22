England Women vs Pakistan Women first ODI prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs Pakistan Women first ODI

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 1pm Thursday

Best bet

Nat Sciver-Brunt top England Women runscorer

1pt 3-1 bet365

England Women vs Pakistan Women prediction

England Women were ruthless in their 3-0 sweep of Pakistan Women in their recent T20 series and they should start on the front foot when the sides reconvene for the first of three one-day internationals.

The opening match will take place at the County Ground in Derby and England can draw confidence from the fact they won their last ODI series 2-1 against New Zealand in April.

Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones was named player of the series in the T20 tussles with Pakistan but Nat Sciver-Brunt looks the most dangerous willow-wielder for England in their upcoming battle.

Sciver-Brunt managed only 39 runs in two matches in the recent T20 series but in the longer format, she is a serious threat at the crease.

She has struck 519 runs in her last ten ODIs for England and that has included knocks of 111 not out, 129 and 120.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.