Wednesday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

USA vs India

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Wednesday

West Indies vs New Zealand

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 1.30am Thursday

Best bets

Hardik Pandya top India wicket-taker

1pt 13-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Nicholas Pooran to hit most sixes for West Indies vs New Zealand

3pts 11-4 bet365

Wednesday's T20 World Cup predictions

The USA have made a stirring start to their home T20 World Cup, easing to a seven-wicket victory over Canada in the opening game before shocking Pakistan in a Super Over.

Both of those victories came in Dallas, however, and the USA batsmen can expect a tougher test against tournament favourites India at the Nassau County Stadium.

Bowlers have dominated at the New York venue, where India defended 119 to beat Pakistan on Sunday and Bangladesh fell four runs short of South Africa's 113-6 on Monday.

The USA have been trimmed from 12-1 to 9-1 to cause a colossal upset but all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a big price to be India's top wicket-taker.

Pandya won that heat in the first game against Ireland, taking 3-27 in four overs, and he claimed two crucial scalps against Pakistan, bouncing out Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan.

New Zealand are under pressure after starting their Group C campaign with an 84-run mauling by Afghanistan. The Black Caps' batters looked undercooked, hitting just one six to the Afghans' nine, and they may struggle to upset a confident West Indies side on home turf in Trinidad.

Nicholas Pooran has hit eight sixes in four T20 innings in Tarouba and he looks a solid favourite to clear the ropes more often than his teammates.

The Trinidadian left-hander struck 13 maximums in his last three IPL knocks for Lucknow in May before hitting 13 sixes from just 69 balls in the warm-up win over Australia and group-stage victories against Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

