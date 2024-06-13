Friday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

USA vs Ireland

Sky Sports Cricket, 3.30pm Friday

South Africa vs Nepal

Sky Sports Cricket, 12.30am Saturday

New Zealand vs Uganda

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 1.30am Saturday

Best bets

Ireland first-wicket partnership under 20.5 vs USA

Sky Sports Cricket, 3.30pm Friday

2pts 10-11 bet365

Trent Boult to be player of the match vs Uganda

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 1.30am Saturday

1pt 11-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Friday's T20 World Cup predictions

The T20 World Cup arrives in the Sunshine State on Friday but thunderstorms are forecast to disrupt the Group A fixture between the USA and Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida.

That outlook may not dampen spirits in the USA camp as a washout would seal their place in the Super 8 stage at the expense of Pakistan.

The tournament co-hosts beat Canada and Pakistan in their first two games while Ireland lost to India before a disappointing 12-run defeat against the Canadians.

Ireland openers Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, who made five, two, 17 and nine in those losses, had stands of six and 12 in two T20s against the USA in Lauderhill in 2021.

The USA took two wickets in the first three overs of Pakistan's innings and paceman Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed India stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for nought and three in Wednesday's seven-wicket loss so they should be confident of striking early against Ireland.

South Africa are 1-20 to complete a perfect campaign in Group D with victory over Nepal at Arnos Vale in St Vincent, which is hosting its first T20 international since 2013.

New Zealand, in contrast, were thrashed by Afghanistan in their Group C opener and Wednesday's 13-run loss to the West Indies put them on the brink of an early exit.

Fast bowler Trent Boult has been their standout performer, taking 2-22 and 3-16, and he looks a big price to be player of the match against Uganda, who were bowled out for 39 by the Windies last time out.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.