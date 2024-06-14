Saturday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including Namibia vs England

Where to watch

India vs Canada

Sky Sports Cricket & Action, 3.30pm Saturday

Namibia vs England

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6pm Saturday

Australia vs Scotland

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Sunday

Best bets

Phil Salt to hit two or more sixes vs Namibia

3pts 5-4 bet365

George Munsey top Scotland runscorer vs Australia

1pt 7-2 bet365

Saturday's T20 World Cup predictions

After a washout against Scotland and a defeat to Australia, T20 World Cup holders England boosted their chances of making the Super 8 stage with a thumping victory over Oman on Thursday.

Despite skittling Oman for 47, England face a tense group-stage finale as they must beat 14-1 shots Namibia in Antigua and hope that Australia defeat Scotland in the final Group B fixture in St Lucia.

England chased down a target of 48 in just 3.1 overs against Oman after Phil Salt lofted the first two balls of the innings over the cover boundary for six.

Salt is a tempting bet to hit at least two maximums against Namibia, whose bowlers struggled in defeats to Scotland and Australia.

He averaged two sixes per innings for Kolkata in the 2024 IPL and has struck 31 maximums in just ten T20 international appearances in the Caribbean.

If England see off Namibia, Scotland will need to avoid defeat against Australia, who are already assured of a Super 8 place.

Scotland have been trimmed from 6-1 to 9-2 by some bookmakers to beat an Australia side who could give Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar their first outings of the tournament.

The Scots have played some cracking cricket at this World Cup, racing to 90-0 off ten overs against England before rain ended the contest and comfortably beating Namibia and Oman.

Opener George Munsey is worth backing to top-score for Scotland. He made two half-centuries in three innings at the 2022 T20 World Cup and scored 41 not out against England and 41 off 20 balls against Oman at this tournament.

Trophy favourites India should make it four wins out of four in Group A when they take on Canada in Lauderhill, Florida. Virat Kohli, dismissed for one, four and nought in his first three games, is 5-2 to top-score for India.

