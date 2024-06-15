- More
Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including Pakistan vs Ireland
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for the T20 World Cup on Sunday
Where to watch T20 World Cup
Pakistan vs Ireland
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 3.30pm Sunday
Bangladesh vs Nepal
Sky Sports Cricket, 12.30am Monday
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, 1.30am Monday
Best bet
Lorcan Tucker top Ireland runscorer
1pt 9-2 general
Karan KC most Nepal sixes
1pt 12-1 bet365
Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions
Neither Ireland nor Pakistan will feature in the next round of the T20 World Cup, so the pair will be playing only for pride when they meet in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.
The teams are likely to be pleased to have moved away from New York as the tricky pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground caused plenty of issues.
Bad weather in Florida may disrupt this clash, causing further frustration for both teams. If the rain holds off then Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker could relishes a return to this ground.
The 27-year-old has made knocks of 57 not out and 84 in the two T20 internationals he has played at this venue and performed well against Pakistan in their recent T20 series, which Pakistan won 2-1.
Tucker had innings of 51 and 73 in that three-game series and looks the value selection to be Ireland’s top runscorer again.
Bangladesh need a victory over Nepal to progress to the Super 8 at the expense of the Netherlands, who face Sri Lanka in the other group game in the early hours of Monday morning.
Nepal gave South Africa a major scare last time out as the Proteas won by a single run in a dramatic affair.
Pace bowler Karan KC has had a tough T20 World Cup with the ball but he can be a danger with the bat. He has hit 36 sixes in 39 T20 international innings and only three Nepalese batters have more.
The veteran smashed two maximums against the Netherlands and looks a big price to hit the most sixes for his nation.
