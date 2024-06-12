Thursday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including England vs Oman

Where to watch Thursday's T20 World Cup matches

England vs Oman

Sky Sports Main Event / Cricket, 8pm

Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Sky Sports Cricket, 3.30pm

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea

Sky Sports Main Event / Cricket, 1.30am Thursday night

Best bet

Over 32 runs at fall of first England wicket

2pts 21-20 bet365

Sybrand Engelbrecht to score 18 runs or more

1pt 5-6 bet365

T20 World Cup Thursday matches prediction

What should have been a routine group-stage campaign for England at the T20 World Cup is now threatening to be a calamitous one and their hopes of making the Super 8 stage hang in the balance as they prepare for Thursday's clash with Oman at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Jos Buttler's men were let down by the weather in their opener and had to share the spoils with Scotland, but their 36-run defeat to Australia last time out was concerning.

Scotland have since posted comfortable wins over Namibia and Oman and England must now beat both of those nations by comprehensive margins to swing the net run-rate in their favour.

Should England bat first, they can therefore be expected to play ultra-attacking cricket against Oman and openers Buttler and Phil Salt could be integral to that policy.

The pair have been in fine form in 2024 and put on a first-wicket partnership of 73 against Australia, so a bet on England to surpass 32 runs before losing a wicket could be the way to go.

Salt was a star in this year's Indian Premier League and he has averaged 60.17 in his last six T20 international innings for England, while Buttler was player of the series in his team's warm-up tussle with Pakistan last month.

The Netherlands gave a good account of themselves against South Africa last time out and they take on Bangladesh in a key game in Group D on Thursday.

The teams are level on two points in the section and Bangladesh are warm favourites to prevail, but the Dutch have capable players in their ranks, most notably batsman Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Engelbrecht scored 40 against South Africa last time out and was going well on 14 before he was run out in his team's opener against Nepal. He is worth backing to score at least 18 runs against the Tigers.

