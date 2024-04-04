County Championship 2024 season prediction and cricket betting tips: Essex look value to spoil Surrey's treble bid

When to bet

First round of matches starts 11am Friday

Best bets

Essex to win Division One

1pt 11-2 BoyleSports, Hills

Middlesex to win Division Two

2pts 11-2 general

County Championship 2024 season prediction

Surrey are hot favourites to complete a hat-trick of County Championship Division One titles before legendary director of cricket Alec Stewart stands down at the end of the season.

However, that feat has not been achieved since Yorkshire did it in 1968 and last season's runners-up Essex make more appeal at the prices.

They finished only 20 points behind Surrey and the arrival of former South Africa captain Dean Elgar, who scored a brilliant 185 in last year's Boxing Day Test against India, makes up for the retirement of Sir Alastair Cook.

Dan Lawrence's departure to Surrey is a blow but Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Jordan Cox is an exciting signing and Jamie Porter, Sam Cook and spinner Simon Harmer lead an outstanding county bowling attack.

Hampshire, with experienced overseas bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Kyle Abbott back for another season and dashing opener Ali Orr snapped up from Sussex, should go well while promoted Durham look the pick of the outsiders.

Yorkshire are favourites to win Division Two but relegated Middlesex are a nice price to bounce back to the top flight as champions.

Veteran Ireland seamer Tim Murtagh has retired and stalwart wicketkeeper John Simpson has moved to Sussex but all-rounder Ryan Higgins had an excellent 2023 campaign in Division One and Leus du Plooy looks a cracking signing from Derbyshire.

Du Plooy was the second-highest runscorer in the second division last season, amassing 1,236 runs at an average of 82.4, and Middlesex's pace attack, with new arrival Henry Brookes joining Tom Helm, Ethan Bamber and captain Toby Roland-Jones, has matchwinning potential.

