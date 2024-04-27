Football accumulator tips for Sunday April 28: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £40 in free bets with Betfred

The big match on Sunday comes from north London, where Tottenham host title-chasing rivals Arsenal.

There are two other Premier League matches taking place as Bournemouth play Brighton and Manchester City head to Nottingham Forest.

And the quality action isn't confined to the English top flight with key matches in Scotland, the National League playoffs and on the continent.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Bournemouth to beat Brighton

Bologna to beat Udinese

Bromley to beat Altrincham

Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs Brighton

Bournemouth's only losses in their last 12 home league games came against Manchester City and Liverpool, suggesting the Cherries could be too strong for a Brighton side who are winless in their last six away matches and were thrashed 4-0 by City on Thursday.

Bologna vs Udinese

Thiago Motta's Bologna continued their top-four hunt with an excellent 3-1 win at Roma on Monday and they should have no issues beating Udinese, who have lost four matches in a five-game winless run.

Bromley vs Altrincham

Home advantage could play a huge part in this National League playoff semi-final. Bromley boast the fourth-best record on their own patch in the division and the Ravens may edge out Altrincham, who have failed to win in their last nine meetings with the south Londoners.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's Citizens look unstoppable right now, scoring at least four goals in their last four Premier League matches, and the champions should be far too strong for Forest, who have won only one of their last ten outings.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.