Teofimo Lopez v Jamaine Ortiz predictions and boxing betting tips: Ortiz can take Lopez the distance
Where to watch Teofimo Lopez v Jamaine Ortiz
Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Arena, 3am Friday
Best bets for Teofimo Lopez v Jamaine Ortiz
T Lopez to win by decision or technical decision
Teofimo Lopez v Jamaine Ortiz predictions
Teofimo Lopez was last seen outpointing Josh Taylor back in June and then he made the bizarre decision to announce his retirement at the age of 25, only to complete a quick U-turn and line-up a comeback fight with the defence of his WBO lightweight crown against tough competitor Jamaine Ortiz.
If he’s on form, The Takeover should win fairly comfortably but he may still need the judges' help to do so. Decision wins over Taylor and Vasyl Lomachenko suggest Lopez has the skillset to take down Ortiz but an early finish looks unlikely.
Ortiz has never been stopped and has recovered to reach the final bell after being dropped twice in the same fight earlier in his career. The 27-year-old has also gone the distance with Lomachenko, his only defeat, so he could force Lopez to go the distance.
Published on 7 February 2024inBoxing tips
Last updated 14:26, 7 February 2024
- Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £30 free bet from Sky Bet
- Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez predictions and boxing betting tips: Underdog Azeez a risk worth taking
- Jamie Munguia v John Ryder predictions and boxing betting tip
- Natasha Jonas v Mikaela Mayer predictions and boxing betting tip
- Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith betting offer: land £30 free bets from bet365 new customer offer
