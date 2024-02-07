Racing Post logo
Boxing tips

Teofimo Lopez v Jamaine Ortiz predictions and boxing betting tips: Ortiz can take Lopez the distance

Teofimo Lopez could be forced to pull out all the stops
Teofimo Lopez could be forced to pull out all the stopsCredit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc

Where to watch Teofimo Lopez v Jamaine Ortiz

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Arena, 3am Friday

Best bets for Teofimo Lopez v Jamaine Ortiz

T Lopez to win by decision or technical decision 
2pts 5-6 general

Image link

Teofimo Lopez v Jamaine Ortiz predictions 

Teofimo Lopez was last seen outpointing Josh Taylor back in June and then he made the bizarre decision to announce his retirement at the age of 25, only to complete a quick U-turn and line-up a comeback fight with the defence of his WBO lightweight crown against tough competitor Jamaine Ortiz.

If he’s on form, The Takeover should win fairly comfortably but he may still need the judges' help to do so. Decision wins over Taylor and Vasyl Lomachenko suggest Lopez has the skillset to take down Ortiz but an early finish looks unlikely.

Ortiz has never been stopped and has recovered to reach the final bell after being dropped twice in the same fight earlier in his career. The 27-year-old has also gone the distance with Lomachenko, his only defeat, so he could force Lopez to go the distance.

Gareth FreemanRacing Post Sport

Published on 7 February 2024inBoxing tips

Last updated 14:26, 7 February 2024

