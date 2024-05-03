Saul Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia predictions and boxing betting tips: Canelo too classy for challenger

Where to watch Saul Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia

Live on DAZN PPV, from 1am Saturday night. The main event is expected to start at 4am.

Best bets for Saul Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia

Saul Alvarez to win by decision or technical decision

2pts 10-11 general

Saul Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia predictions

Saul Alvarez takes to the ring for the first time this year on Saturday night when he faces fellow Mexican Jamie Munguia in a Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown.

It will be the first time that Canelo has fought a compatriot since his unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in 2017, and he is unlikely to have it all his own way against the unbeaten challenger.

Munguia impressed when stopping John Ryder, an opponent who took Canelo the distance last year, in his most recent bout and he boasts a perfect 43-0 record, of which 34 of his wins have come inside the distance.

Munguia is a fighter who likes to come forward and uses his aggressive style to impose himself on opponents. The Tijuana-native clearly carries plenty of power and may make some early inroads against Canelo, but ultimately the 33-year-old should have too much class to get drawn into any real danger.

Munguia has never shared a ring with a fighter of Canelo’s quality, particularly when it comes to his superb defensive abilities. So there may be some early fireworks at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but Canelo should be able to weather the storm, control the pace and pick off his opponent.

Canelo’s last three wins have all been on points and Munguia has never been stopped, so backing a decision victory for the undisputed super middleweight champion looks a prudent play.

