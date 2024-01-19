Natasha Jonas v Mikaela Mayer predictions and boxing betting tips: Jonas can make home advantage count

Where to watch Natasha Jonas v Mikaela Mayer

Sky Sports Arena/Main Event, coverage starts 7pm Saturday

Best bets for Natasha Jonas v Mikaela Mayer

Natasha Jonas

2pts 10-11 Ladbrokes, Coral

Natasha Jonas v Mikaela Mayer predictions

Natasha Jonas stopped Kandi Wyatt in the eighth round in her last fight in July to claim the IBF welterweight title and she makes her first defence against the dangerous Mikaela Mayer in her home town of Liverpool on Saturday.

Jonas has recorded five straight wins, all of which were convincing, since a decision loss to Katie Tayler in 2021, but this match with the 19-1 Mayer is her toughest assignment since her defeat to the Irish star.

However, Jonas does have a few factors working in her favour and she could have the edge in what should be a close fight. The southpaw is the home fighter and has never lost in Liverpool, and she is the more natural at this weight as Mayer has spent most of her career campaigning at super-featherweight.

The old adage of styles makes fights is perhaps overused in boxing but it does ring true in this one and we could be in for a thrilling contest. Mayer likes to push forward and fight on the front foot, while Jonas is an exceptional counter-puncher with plenty of power who has nine stoppage wins in her 14 victories. All the ingredients are there for a close bout but Jonas’ power and home advantage give her a clear edge and a win for the Briton looks the best bet.

