Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez predictions and boxing betting tips: Underdog Azeez a risk worth taking

Where to watch Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez

Live on Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 7pm Saturday

Best bets for Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez

Azeez to win by decision or technical decision

1pt 6-1 general

Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez predictions

There are a couple of intriguing fights to look forward to on Saturday as Conor Benn steps up his comeback bid against Peter Dobson and British pair Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez collide at Wembley.

Azeez is defending his British and Commonwealth titles but is rated as the big underdog, despite boasting a 20-0 record with 13 wins inside the distance.

The winner could be in line for a world title shot in the not too distant future, although British rivals Anthony Yarde and Callum Smith are also possible options.

Buatsi is the more naturally gifted of the two and deserves to be the favourite but he has been fairly inactive and considering the prices it is worth taking the risk on the value offered by Azeez.

Buatsi has fought only twice since August 2021 and Azeez has been far busier, fighting six times in that period – including a win over Rocky Fielding.

A stoppage for either fighter looks unlikely as both are unbeaten and have never really even appeared to be in any serious trouble in the professional ranks. It may come down to the judges and a small stake on Azeez to claim a points win makes sense in what looks an evenly-matched contest.

Where to watch Conor Benn v Peter Dobson

DAZN, coverage starts 8pm Saturday

Best bets for Conor Benn v Peter Dobson

Benn to win in rounds one to six

2pts 13-10 Betfair, Power

Conor Benn v Peter Dobson predictions

Conor Benn’s fight with Peter Dobson in Las Vegas is perhaps easier to unpick and a win for the Briton in rounds one to six stands out.

Dobson is unbeaten after 16 outings but the American hasn’t fought since June 2022 and has never faced an opponent as good as The Destroyer is when he’s on song.

Benn returned from inactivity with a points win in September but should be looking to make more of a statement. When Benn does stop his opponents, he usually gets his work done early on and all of his 14 stoppage wins have come inside the first six rounds.

