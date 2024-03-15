Joe Joyce v Kash Ali predictions and boxing betting tips: Joyce embarks on comeback trail

Where to watch Joe Joyce v Kash Ali

Live on TNT Sports, 7pm Saturday

Best bets for Joe Joyce v Kash Ali

Joe Joyce to win in rounds 1-2

1pt 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Nathan Heaney to win via unanimous decision

2pts 20-21 bet365

Joe Joyce v Kash Ali predictions

Joe Joyce looked destined for a world-title shot after an impressive stoppage win over Joseph Parker in 2022 - but back-to-back defeats to China’s Zhilei Zhang ended those hopes and he begins a rebuild with a clash against Kash Ali in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Parker has gone on to beat both Deontay Wilder and Zhang, putting himself firmly back in the mix for a chance to become a world champion again, so all is not lost for Joyce and this bout looks a very winnable assignment for the Juggernaut.

There is a lot to like about Ali, who has campaigned impressively at domestic level and has compiled a solid 21-2 record. However, Joyce dominated his opponents when he fought at domestic level earlier in his career and should have far too much for the 32-year-old.

Joyce has 15 wins and 14 stoppages on his record and five of those victories have come inside the first two rounds. He should be eager to make a statement as he bids to return to world level. Ali just hasn’t come up against an opponent with this level of power before, so a small stake on Joyce to win in rounds one or two looks a strong play in a match-up where it is tough to find much value.

Nathan Heaney is the headliner in Birmingham as he defends his British middleweight title against Brad Pauls. This may be Heaney’s final outing at this level before he steps up and the Hitman is coming into this bout after an eye-catching win over Denzel Bentley in Manchester.

Pauls has an 18-1 record and should be competitive, but the unbeaten Heaney has been in with a higher standard of opposition before and can avoid an upset. Heaney has 12 wins on points in 18 fights and should be too slick for Pauls, so take him to win via unanimous decision.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.