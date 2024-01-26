Jamie Munguia v John Ryder predictions and boxing betting tips: Take a ride on 3-1 Brit

Where to watch Jamie Munguia v John Ryder

DAZN, approx 3am Sunday

Best bet for Jamie Munguia v John Ryder

John Ryder

1pt 3-1 general

Jamie Munguia v John Ryder predictions

John Ryder travels to Arizona to take on Jaime Munguia in an intriguing super-middleweight contest.

Ryder was last seen taking on the imperious Canelo Alvarez in May, when the Islington man took the Mexican 12 rounds on Alvarez’s home turf.

The Gorilla is yet to break through at world level, but that effort against Canelo was certainly credible and Ryder really should have been given the verdict when challenging Callum Smith for the WBA super-middleweight crown in 2019.

The Londoner got the better of two-time middleweight king Danny Jacobs in 2022 and Ryder also dismissed the challenge of the previously unbeaten Zach Parker later that year.

The 35-year-old is a genuine world-level contender at 168lbs and can give Munguia a real test.

The unbeaten Mexican is a former world super-welterweight champion and there are good wins over Liam Smith and Kamil Szeremeta on the 27-year-old’s record.

The Tijuana puncher made the move up to super-middle against Sergiy Derevyanchenko last time out, and although Munguia came through that bout, it was a closely-contested clash and a 2023 fight of the year contender.

That suggests that the Mexican won’t have things all his own way in the 168lbs division and Ryder is tough, experienced and strong at the weight.

Offers of 2-7 about a Munguia victory look too short and Ryder is worth support at 3-1.

