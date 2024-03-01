Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland boxing predictions and betting tips: Get Paul to win at 30-1

Betfair are offering Jake Paul to beat Ryan Bourland at 30-1. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included the terms and conditions of this offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland

You can watch Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland on DAZN. The main card starts at approximately midnight on Saturday, March 2. The event is not a pay-per-view card but does require a subscription to DAZN.

Where is Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland will take place at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland ring-walk time

No ring-walk time for Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland has been announced.

Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland fight predictions and best bets

Jake Paul to win in rounds five or six

Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland odds

Jake Paul 1-16

Ryan Bourland 12-1

Draw 33-1

Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland predictions

Jake Paul enters the ring for the first time this year in the early hours of Sunday morning to take on experienced campaigner Ryan Bourland in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

YouTube star Paul has made no secret of his desire to win a boxing world title and victory over the 17-2 Bourland would move him one step closer to engineering a shot at a belt.

The Problem Child may have taken an unorthodox route into the sport but this will be his fourth fight in just over a year, so his commitment cannot be questioned. The 27-year-old was last seen recording a savage first-round knockout of cruiserweight Andre August in December.

Bourland will provide Paul with a different test and he is the most experienced out-and-out boxer he has faced, but the 35-year-old has also been largely inactive. The American’s last fight came in September 2022, which was his first bout in almost four years, so his lack of time in the ring is a concern.

Paul is the overwhelming favourite and he is a short price to record another early finish after his demolition of August. That perhaps does Bourland a disservice, though, as he has been stopped just once in a 19-fight career and can make it to at least the midway point of the eight-round contest.

With Paul such a heavy favourite, backing the Problem Child in the rounds markets to small stakes could be the best approach; with a Paul win in rounds five or six the pick.

Bourland has the nous to avoid an early finish, although most of his bouts have been contested over no longer than six rounds so don't expect proceedings to last too much longer than that.

