Hamzah Sheeraz v Liam Williams predictions and boxing betting tips: Williams a step up for Sheeraz

Where to watch Hamzah Sheeraz v Liam Williams

Live on TNT Sports 1, from 7pm Saturday

Best bets for Hamzah Sheeraz v Liam Williams

Fight to go the distance

2pts 12-5 bet365

Hamzah Sheeraz v Liam Williams predictions

Rising middleweight star Hamzah Sheeraz is in action on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena with a headline bout against former world-title challenger Liam Williams.

Sheeraz is fast becoming a big draw for fans in the UK and has established a reputation as a knockout specialist, winning each of his last 12 bouts inside the distance.

The fighter from Slough is a huge favourite but Williams has perhaps been underestimated and he can bring an end to Sheeraz’s stoppage streak even if he is unable to inflict a first defeat on the 24-year-old.

Williams has a 25-4-1 record and all four of his defeats have come against quality opposition in Demetrius Andrade in a title fight, Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith (twice) and he represents Sheeraz’s biggest test to date by some distance.

Both of these fighters have managed to recover from knockdowns to reach the final bell over the course of their careers and Williams in particular has shown incredible durability, surviving four knockdowns in his defeat to Eubank Jr in a unanimous-decision loss. The Welshman has only been stopped once in his career and that came in his first defeat to Smith when an eye injury forced his retirement rather than a knockout.

Williams may not be able to pull off the upset, but he has enough experience, quality and stamina to see out the 12 rounds and backing this contest to go the distance looks a strong option at the prices available.

