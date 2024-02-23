Edgar Berlanga v Padraig McCrory predictions and boxing betting tips: Berlanga has knockout power

Where to watch Edgar Berlanga v Padraig McCrory

DAZN, 3am Sunday

Best bets for Edgar Berlanga v Padraig McCrory

Berlanga to win by stoppage

4pts 6-4 Coral, Lads

Berlanga to win in rounds 1-6

1pt 9-2 Hills

Edgar Berlanga v Padraig McCrory predictions

Belfast’s unbeaten super-middleweight Padraig McCrory heads to Orlando to take on the heavy-hitting Edgar Berlanga.

Both fighters are unbeaten and boast intriguing profiles, so it should be an interesting bout.

McCrory, 35, has left it late to hit the big time and has had only 18 fights since turning professional in 2017. There is little substance to the Belfast boxer’s card, and while he did beat Steed Woodall on home turf last time out, the Stallion appeared to rock McCrory on a couple of occasions.

A run of 16 successive first-round knockout victories thrust Berlanga into the spotlight and the New Yorker is now undefeated in 21 professional contests.

The Chosen One’s last five fights have all gone the distance as he has stepped up in class against the likes of Jason Quigley and Steve Rolls, although it is debatable whether McCrory is in the same class as those fighter.

At 6-4, Berlanga looks a strong bet to get back on the knockout trail and it could also pay to bank on the Brooklyn native getting the job done before the start of the seventh round.

