Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith boxing predictions, odds and betting tips + claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where to watch Beterbiev v Smith

You can watch Beterbiev v Smith on Sky Sports Arena with the main card starting at approximately 1am Saturday night.

Where is Beterbiev v Smith

Beterbiev v Smith will take place at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Beterbiev v Smith ring-walk time

The ring walk for Beterbiev v Smith is expected to take place at 4am UK & Ireland time on Sunday morning, subject to the length of the undercard fights.

Beterbiev v Smith fight predictions and best bets

Callum Smith

1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Beterbiev v Smith betting odds

Artur Beterbiev 1-4

Callum Smith 7-2

Draw 22-1

Beterbiev v Smith predictions

Callum Smith travels to Canada to face the unbeaten WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight Artur Beterbiev on Saturday night and the British challenger may have better prospects of returning with the belts than the prices suggest.

Beterbiev has won all of his 19 professional contests and he can pick up his 20th career knockout - and continue his 100 per cent KO rate - with a stoppage defeat of Smith in Quebec City.

That is a fearsome record and Beterbiev is a power-packed puncher, but there are also major doubts about the Russian-born boxer.

Beterbiev looked vulnerable, slow and lacking movement when taking on Anthony Yarde 12 months ago, and while the 38-year-old’s power got him out of trouble against the Londoner, the champion looked like a fighter on the wane.

Beterbiev has contested only 19 professional bouts and doesn't have that many miles on the clock in terms of rounds boxed. However, the Canadian national has been active in the paid ranks for 11 years and time waits for no fighter.

Inactivity is a concern for Smith, who has fought only twice since he took Canelo Alvarez 12 rounds in 2020, but potential fights have fallen through and perhaps it was more of a case of waiting for the right opportunity at light-heavyweight.

Mundo has recorded good wins over British trio John Ryder, George Groves and Rocky Fielding, and although the Ryder victory was certainly a little fortunate, that is decent form.

Smith has left the impression that there could still be some untapped potential and perhaps the timing could be right for the 33-year-old.

The Merseyside man has considerable height and reach advantages over the champion, which should allow him to keep this fight at range and stay out of the way of Beterbiev’s power, and the price is big enough to chance an upset in Canada.

