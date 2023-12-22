Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin predictions and best bets for the Day of Reckoning card: get 35-1 on Joshua to win with Betfair

Betfair are offering Anthony Joshua to beat Otto Wallin at 35-1. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included the terms and conditions of this offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin

You can watch Joshua v Wallin on DAZN PPV & TNT Sports Box Office with the main event expected to take place at 11.45pm on Saturday.

Where is Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin taking place?

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, December 23.

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin ring-walk time

The ring walk for Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin is expected to take place at 11.45pm UK and Ireland time.

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin fight predictions and best bets

A Joshua to win by decision or technical decision

2pts 5-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin odds

Anthony Joshua 2-7

Otto Wallin 3-1

Draw 18-1

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin predictions

Anthony Joshua steps up his comeback bid on Saturday as he faces Otto Wallin in a co-headline bout on the mammoth Day of Reckoning card in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua has picked up wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius since losing his belts and suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and Saturday’s fight will be his third outing in what has been a busy 2023 for the former world heavyweight champion.

If Joshua manages to overcome Wallin he will have bigger targets in 2024. A meeting with Deontay Wilder is one option, but he may also have the chance to fight for the IBF belt against Filip Hrgovic – and both Wilder and Hrgovic are also on the bill in Riyadh this weekend.

Victory over Wallin is not a given for AJ, however, and he will need to be on form to take down the durable Swede.

Wallin has a 26-1 record and his only defeat was a points loss to Tyson Fury. The southpaw did manage to cause Fury a few problems and there was a period during that contest where it looked as if he might even claim a TKO win as Fury suffered a cut that required stitches.

Wallin is an awkward southpaw and he claimed an impressive win in his last outing over former cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev , who had previously been beaten only by Usyk, but a lack of power does look an issue for the 33-year-old.

In recent years, Joshua has moved away from an all-action approach and now he tends to work behind his jab. Wallin uses similar tactics and is a fairly methodical fighter, but if Joshua has his gameplan right he should be able to outwork and outland his opponent.

Wallin’s best chance of victory would perhaps be taking the fight to Joshua, getting inside and forcing a stoppage but that isn’t really his strength. The Swedish fighter has a modest 14 stoppages in his 26 wins and his last five bouts have all gone the full distance.

Joshua does have the power in his own arsenal to force a stoppage but there is a lot at stake here for the Briton. If he wins, a mega fight with Wilder and/or a world title chance awaits next year but a defeat would probably rule out both of those options for the foreseeable future. Joshua probably won’t be willing to take too many risks or try and force the issue here so take him to claim a win on points.

Best bets for Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker

D Wilder to win in rounds one to six

1pt 11-8 Hills

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker odds

Deontay Wilder 1-6

Joseph Parker 9-2

Draw 22-1

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker predictions

Joshua may have become a more measured fighter with age and experience but Deontay Wilder remains the same explosive brawler he was when he made his debut with a run of seven first-round wins in his first eight fights.

Wilder faces a test against fellow former world champion Joseph Parker but the American’s power is simply unrivalled in heavyweight boxing and at some point the Bronze Bomber should be able to finish this task. Parker’s last few outings have been against lesser opposition, and Wilder can find his range and claim a win in the first half.

Best bets for Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller

D Dubois to win by KO, TKO or DQ

1pt 6-4 bet365

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller odds

Daniel Dubois 2-5

Jarrell Miller 2-1

Draw 20-1

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller predictions

Daniel Dubois has 19 wins on his record and 18 of those have come inside the distance. The Londoner managed to find a way to knock down Oleksandr Usyk last time out, even if that was ruled a low blow, and he will find Jarrell Miller a far easier target to unload on.

Miller hasn’t really faced anyone of this level before despite bringing an unbeaten record to the table. Dubois will be keen to engineer another title shot, and he can finish this job inside the distance.

Elsewhere on the Day of Reckoning card, there is a world title on the line as Manchester man Lyndon Arthur bids to claim the WBA light heavyweight title when he takes on Dmitry Bivol with the unbeaten Russian a heavy 1-25 favourite.

Day of Reckoning full card

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller

Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa

