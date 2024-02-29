Abass Baraou v Sam Eggington predictions and boxing betting tips: Entertainer Eggington can stun Baraou

Where to watch Abass Baraou v Sam Eggington

Live on Channel 5, 10pm Friday

Best bets for Abass Baraou v Sam Eggington

Sam Eggington to win

2pts 12-5 bet365

Abass Baraou v Sam Eggington predictions

Sam Eggington has a chance to become a European champion once again on Friday night but he faces a tough test against Germany’s Abass Baraou for the vacant super welterweight belt.

Baraou has a 14-1 record and nine of his wins have come inside the distance, although this bout is a big step-up on his recent outings.

The pair are difficult to split and the odds reflected that a few weeks ago. However, Eggington’s price has drifted and, as a clear underdog, the Briton looks worth backing.

Baraou lost to Jack Culcay in 2020 and has since recorded five wins against lesser opposition. In contrast, Egginton has continued to test himself against a high calibre of fighter and he goes into this contest in good form with six wins in his last seven visits to the ring.

Egginton, one of boxing’s true entertainers, will be well supported by a partisan home crowd at the Telford International Centre and that may just give him the edge in what could be a close encounter.

The 30-year-old was last seen claiming an impressive fifth-round win over the previously unbeaten Joe Pigford last May, and he can overcome Baraou and take the EBU title.

