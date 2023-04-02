Aidan O'Brien: 'He's definitely one to watch, you won't go too far wrong with him'

What can you say about Aidan O'Brien that hasn't been said already? Well, I suppose he has never done the Triple Crown. Despite Camelot's courageous attempt in 2012, the master of Ballydoyle is still looking for his very own Nijinsky. Has he finally found his doppelganger in Auguste Rodin? He just might, you know.

If Auguste Rodin happened to hand him an 11th 2,000 Guineas next month, a race he is shading favouritism for at 7-2, the Derby and St Leger would surely be on his agenda afterwards.

O'Brien used the word "strong" when asked to describe his crop of three-year-olds for the season. Sensational may have been more apt.