'He looks set to relish a stiffer test' - horses to note from last week's action

With our expert race readers watching – and writing a descriptive in-running comment – for every horse who runs in Britain and Ireland, there are three different categories used to denote those who are most appealing with the future in mind.

Members' Club Ultimate subscribers can add the names of the horses mentioned to their and will then receive email alerts when they are entered or declared again.

On their next start, the horses will be flagged in Signposts, which can be found in the Racing Post newspaper or online as part of on raceday.

Non-members can to get the tracker, race replays and in-depth race analysis, as well as exclusive content from our team of tipsters and writers.

Did well in the circumstances



Third, Newcastle, February 14

Looked weighted to run well, but completely blew the start and did well to finish as close as he did at the line. He's holding his form well and ought to get back to winning ways before long.



Fifth, Punchestown, February 19

This seven-year-old has twice shaped with promise in bumpers since moving to Ireland, on this occasion giving away ground at the start before working his way into the race behind some potentially smart performers.

He'll presumably go back hurdling soon and ought to benefit from longer trips.

Eyecatcher



Fourth, Ascot, February 18

An early faller at Kempton on Boxing Day, he was anchored at the back of the field and again displayed his low head-carriage. Found himself with an awful lot of ground to make up.

He got nowhere near the first two, but finished to good effect and retains plenty of potential from a mark in the 120s.



Second, Lingfield, February 14

Bounced back from a disappointing run on his British debut, finishing strongly to bustle up the winner close home having had more in front than behind turning for home.

Looks set to relish a stiffer test of stamina and can win a novice hurdle.



Fifth, Lingfield, February 17

Did best of those held up off the pace, finishing to good effect on what was her third start.

A half-sister to the Group 2-placed Caroline Dale who represented these same connections, she looks set to get a lowly mark for handicaps.



Second, Kempton, February 15

Cost 85,000gns and showed up well on his debut, displaying good early speed from a wide draw and keeping on well to claim second. Trained by Richard Hughes, whose newcomers tend to come on for a run, he'll be of interest next time.

Promising



Fourth, Ascot February 18

She was the stable second string on her debut but made a most encouraging start, keeping on well from off the pace.

She is related to a useful hurdles winner for the yard and is likely to improve. Should be capable of winning a mares' bumper.



Fourth, Sandown, February 16

Stable second string on this hurdling debut for Nicky Henderson, but showed up well for a long way in what was a strong-looking novice hurdle.

Very much the type to improve and can pick up an ordinary novice/maiden hurdle in the spring.

Read these next:

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join now and never miss a winner again!