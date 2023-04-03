2023 Grand National: who heads the betting for Aintree's famous steeplechase?

With Cheltenham feeling like a distant memory, fans of jumps racing are looking forward to the Grand National festival which starts on Thursday week.

There is plenty of Grade 1 action over the course of the three days but the is the race we are all waiting for.

Noble Yeats was a 50-1 surprise winner in the race 12 months ago, but will we see a more fancied runner taking the spoils this time around? Here we assess the leading candidates for this year's running.

The favourites



Odds: 6-1 generally

Trained by Lucinda Russell, Corach Rambler shot to clear favouritism after back-to-back wins in the Ultima Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival and he looks the ideal type for a National.

A horse who promises to stay all day, his current mark looks generous given the manner of his festival success from last month. His jumping will stand him in good stead and it would be a fairytale success for Russell, who lost her 2017 National winner One For Arthur last month.

Corach Rambler 17:15 Aintree View Racecard



Odds: 8-1 generally

At the time, Noble Yeats 50-1 success in last year's race was a massive shock. However, in five starts since, it is easy to understand why he made a mockery of his mark of 147 to beat Any Second Now.

A Grade 2 winner at Aintree in December, he has shaped well in both the Cotswold Chase and Gold Cup this year, flying home in both races. He is carrying a lot more weight this year, but he is proven in every department and it would be a surprise if he was not involved in the closing stages.

Noble Yeats 17:15 Aintree View Racecard



Odds: 10-1 generally

Like Corach Rambler, Delta Work heads to Aintree after defending a title at Cheltenham. A Grade 1 winner in his pomp, Delta Work has excelled since going over the cross-country fences and landed back-to-back Glenfarclas Cross Country Chases at the festival last month.

His willing attitude was on display that day and he will meet Noble Yeats on far better terms than he did when third in last year's National.

Noble Yeats 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Other leading contenders



Odds: 14-1 generally

Described as "frustrating but fun" by Patrick Mullins, Mr Incredible will need to be on his best behaviour if he is to win a Grand National. His form this season makes for good reading – he finished second in the Classic Chase at Warwick and third in the Kim Muir at the festival.

On both occasions he has flashed home from the rear and given that he has stayed three miles and five furlongs on heavy ground, stamina will not be a problem. He does handle better ground, which is a positive, and he is an obvious each-way player off his current rating.

Mr Incredible 17:15 Aintree View Racecard



Odds: 14-1 generally

Third in the 2021 Grand National and second in last year's running, could 2023 finally be the year for Any Second Now? He is far more exposed than most of his rivals at the top of the betting and at the age of 11 trends would not be in his favour, but his consistency makes him dangerous to discount.

He has taken a real liking to the National fences and enjoyed the perfect preparation with a comfortable success at Navan last month. He holds no secrets from the handicapper but is likely to give his running.

Any Second Now 17:15 Aintree View Racecard



Odds: 16-1 generally

Willie Mullins has a pair of exciting younger horses lined up for the National, the second being Gaillard Du Mesnil. A Grade 1 winner at Leopardstown over Christmas, he was perhaps fortunate to win the National Hunt Chase at the festival last month.

Whether you believe that or not, it was still a performance full of promise that pointed to him being an excellent each-way candidate for Aintree. His staying power is all but guaranteed and he could still be open to some improvement from his mark as a seven-year-old. Of the leading contenders, he perhaps presents the most value at this stage.

Gaillard Du Mesnil 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

bet365: 6 Corach Rambler, 8 Noble Yeats, 11 Delta Work, 12 Any Second Now, 14 Longhouse Poet, Mr Incredible, 16 Gaillard Du Mesnil, Vanillier, 20 bar

2023 Grand National betting offers

have a new customer offer available if you sign up. Sign up .

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can claim free bets here and benefit from their money-back offers .

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account .

Sign up for a account. They have an offer for new customers .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.