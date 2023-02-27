Best Mate's owner Jim Lewis dies aged 88

Henrietta Knight has paid tribute to "colourful person" Jim Lewis following the death of the leading owner on Sunday aged 88.

Lewis was best known as the owner of Best Mate, who became the first horse since Arkle to win three Cheltenham Gold Cups in 2004.

Edredon Bleu, winner of the 2000 Champion Chase and 2003 King George, also ran in the claret and blue colours of his beloved Aston Villa.

Best Mate leads over the last in the 2004 Gold Cup, flanked by Sir Rembrandt (left) and Harbour Pilot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Best Mate and Edredon Bleu were trained by Henrietta Knight, who said: "We had some fantastic days and he had some very good horses.

"In my eyes, Edredon Bleu was every bit as good as Best Mate and we had a lot of fun. Jim was very superstitious and always wore the same scarf to the races.

"He loved his racing and his horses. He was a very straightforward owner to deal with and we kept in constant contact, in those days via handwritten faxes.

"He was a colourful person who was good for the game and part of the jumping scene. He had huge patience, too, and would always give them more time."

Lewis and his friends would wear Aston Villa scarves to the racecourse and had a Best Mate anthem, singing the words 'Best Mate' to the tune of Amazing Grace.

He ran the SilentNight bed company before setting up his own furniture importing business and as an owner won 11 Grade 1s after his first winner in 1989.

Alongside Best Mate and Edredon Bleu, he was also responsible for Grade 1 winners Nakir, winner of the 1994 Arkle, and Tolworth Hurdle winner Breedsbreeze.

Lewis owned horses alongside his late wife Valerie and is survived by his wife Jennifer, three children and four grandchildren.

Jim Lewis CV

Born Birmingham, June 16, 1934

Business Bed manufacturer & furniture importer

First winner Pearl Prospect (trainer Henrietta Knight) Wincanton, November 23, 1989

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate (2002, 2003, 2004)

Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Edredon Bleu (2000 - also won Championship Chase, a substitute race at Sandown 2001)

King George VI Chase winners Best Mate (2002), Edredon Bleu (2003)

Ericsson Chase winner (Leopardstown) Best Mate (2003)

Best Mate's other big-race wins 2000 Mersey Novices' Hurdle, November Novices' Chase, 2001 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, Haldon Gold Cup, 2002 Peterborough Chase

Edredon Bleu's other big-race wins 1998 Cheltenham Grand Annual Chase, 1998 to 2001 Peterborough Chase, 2002 & 2003 Haldon Gold Cup, 2003 Desert Orchid Chase, Clonmel Oil Chase

Other Grade 1 winners Nakir (1994 Arkle Challenge Trophy), Breedsbreeze (2008 Tolworth Hurdle)

Other Grade 2 winners Nakir (1994 Maghull Novices' Chase, 1995 Game Spirit Chase), Impek (2002 Henry VIII Novices' Chase, 2005 Old Roan Chase, Peterborough Chase, 2006 Haldon Gold Cup)

Overall champion steeplechaser Best Mate 2001-02 (RPRs), 2002-03 (official & RPRs), 2003-04 (official)

Highest-rated horses (RPRs) 178 Best Mate (2003 Cheltenham Gold Cup), 172 Edredon Bleu (2002 Haldon Gold Cup & 2003 Desert Orchid Chase), 168 Impek (2006 Haldon Gold Cup)

Most prolific Pattern winners Edredon Bleu (11), Best Mate (10), Impek (4)

Most prolific Grade 1 winners Best Mate (6), Edredon Bleu (3)

Grade 1 wins 11

Cheltenham Festival wins 6

HWPA Derby Award Owner of the Year 2003

Colours Maroon and light blue stripes, light blue sleeves, hooped cap

Compiled by John Randall