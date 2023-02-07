'She did some solid late work - this was much more like it' - last week's horses to follow

With our expert race readers watching – and writing a descriptive in-running comment – for every horse who runs in Britain and Ireland, there are three different categories used to denote those who are most appealing with the future in mind.

Members' Club Ultimate subscribers can add the names of the horses mentioned to their and will then receive email alerts when they are entered or declared again.

On their next start, the horses will be flagged in Signposts, which can be found in the Racing Post newspaper or online as part of on raceday.

Non-members can to get the tracker, race replays and in-depth race analysis, as well as exclusive content from our team of tipsters and writers.

Did well in the circumstances



Fourth, Dundalk, February 1

He went up a harsh-looking 6lb for a narrow C&D defeat 12 days ago, so ran very well in the circumstances, finishing well after being short of room at a crucial point in the straight.



Third, Kempton, February 1

Last seen being pulled up over hurdles in September 2021, he was friendless in the market but posted a promising return to action. Indeed, had he enjoyed a clear run at things inside the last, he would have been at least second and might even have given the winner a race.



Second, Lingfield, February 3

Can have her effort upgraded as not only did she come from the back of the field but she raced on the outer at times. She can win off this mark granted a kinder draw.



Second, Hereford, February 5

Lost ground when jumping left at the second-last, dropping back to fourth, but rallied well. He jumped left-handed at Ludlow too and probably needs to go that way over fences.

Eyecatcher



Fifth, Hereford, January 30

Was never a serious factor but wasn't given too hard a time, and should be seen to better effect in handicaps.



Second, Exeter, February 1

Was never a threat to old rival Bonttay, but did some solid late work and this was much more like it. Her debut second in a bumper came on quicker ground, and surely this sister to Edwardstone would enjoy a stiffer test down the line.



Third, Lingfield, February 3

Was something of an eyecatcher in his first-time hood, making good late progress from an unpromising position. He's 0-13, but has the ability to win at Class 6 level.



Second, Newcastle, February 3

He would likely have won had his rider made a decision to switch earlier, but instead he waited for a gap that never came. The winner got first run on him in a steadily run race and he had to play catch-up from several lengths down.



Fourth, Lingfield, February 4

A non-runner three times since October, he was quite the eyecatcher from off the pace on his debut for new connections after a 175-day absence. He's 4lb below his only winning mark in handicaps.

Promising



Fourth, Wincanton, February 2

Wasn't ignored in the betting on debut and she shaped with a deal of promise, finishing several lengths on from the fifth. She ought to improve and can likely go close in another bumper.

Read these next:

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join now and never miss a winner again!

