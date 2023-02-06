'He's lovely, isn't he?' - Henderson relishing Jonbon outing as he leans towards Warwick

Hot Arkle favourite is ready to strut his stuff somewhere on Saturday, but Nicky Henderson will wait before committing the exciting chaser to either Warwick or Newbury.

An 11-8 shot with Betfred to win the Sporting Life-sponsored Arkle at next month's Cheltenham Festival, Jonbon is due to appear this weekend and has entries in Warwick's Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase () and the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase () at Newbury.

He finished second to star stablemate Constitution Hill in last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle, but has been flawless in two starts over fences for owner JP McManus, winning at Warwick in November, then landing a second top-level success in Sandown's Henry VIII Novices' Chase.

"He's in at Newbury as well as Warwick," Henderson said on Monday afternoon. "He's in good order and he'll probably go to Warwick, but I haven't seen any of the entries yet. The plan is, and always has been, to run this weekend though."

Henderson used the Game Spirit for previous two-mile chase aces Sprinter Sacre and Altior during their novice campaigns and Jonbon's credentials would likely face a proper test at Newbury as last season's Tingle Creek winner is set to run there.

"He's a lovely horse, isn't he?" Henderson added. "He's done everything and he was always going to want to jump fences; he's built to be a chaser."

Ground conditions are also likely to be a factor for Jonbon, who is 2-5 favourite with William Hill for the Kingmaker and 2-1 with Paddy Power and Betfair for the Game Spirit. The going at Newbury remained good on Monday.

Haddex Des Obeaux: could face Jonbon Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The course also stages the Betfair Hurdle and Betfair Denman Chase on its Super Saturday bill and the forecast is frosty with little sign of rain.

, a novice like Jonbon, is also entered in the Game Spirit, but has the Kingmaker option as well.

, who won the Game Spirit 12 months ago before finishing second in the Champion Chase behind Energumene, is also engaged.

Greaneteen's Paul Nicholls-trained stablemate is set to contest the Denman Chase, while Henderson has three entries in the £155,000 Betfair Hurdle, the richest race of its kind in Europe.

They include , who won the track's Gerry Feilden in November and would concede weight all round should he line up.

"It's all going to depend on what the ground at Newbury is like," the Lambourn trainer said. "It will definitely be like that for First Street, who could easily wait for the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton next week.

"If the ground's okay could run at Newbury in the Betfair Hurdle and is also entered in that."

Henderson confirmed a Listed novice hurdle at Exeter on Sunday is the plan for , who is favourite for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

That festival race was won in 2022 by , who has been entered in Saturday's Virgin Bet Warwick Mares' Hurdle.

Her potential rivals include the Dan Skelton-trained , successful in the Lanzarote at Kempton on her previous appearance.

Warwick's going on Monday afternoon was described as good to soft and the pick of its action will, as well as Newbury, be screened live on ITV4.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.