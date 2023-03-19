Cheltenham 2024: early tips from our experts, including 16-1 fancies from Tom Segal and Paul Kealy

Constitution Hill is a freak. He possesses unnatural ability and is simply wonderful to watch. If connections want him to win three or four Champion Hurdles he probably will, but there are alternatives and it would not be a surprise to see him go chasing sooner rather than later.

Impaire Et Passe looked a potential superstar himself when impressively landing the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. He barely came off the bridle to slam Gaelic Warrior by six and a half lengths and boasts the high cruising speed which all Champion Hurdle winners need. It will be surprising if Willie Mullins doesn’t train him for the Champion Hurdle next season and, if Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley decide over the summer to take the first steps towards pursuing the Gold Cup dream with Constitution Hill, the current 6-1 will be massive.

RICHARD BIRCH