'We could think about the Irish Oaks' - big future ahead for unbeaten and mightily impressive Al Asifah

Shadwell racing manager Angus Gold suggested the Irish Oaks at the Curragh in July could be an option for Al Asifah, who landed the Listed 1m2f Agnes Keyser Stakes for the operation and John and Thady Gosden.

The three-year-old Frankel filly, ridden by Jim Crowley, followed up on her debut win at Haydock last month with a six-and-a-half-length victory over Empress Wu.

Gold expressed his delight following the success and is excited for what comes next based on the potential the winner holds.

He said: “If we can keep her in one piece then she has a bright future. I’ve not spoken to the family yet, but she might be a filly to keep in training next year.

“We’ve missed the Classics, certainly in England, and we’ll miss Royal Ascot, but we could think about supplementing her for the Irish Oaks or else stick at a lower level for the time being. It's a nice problem to have.”

Al Asifah draws well away from her Goodwood rivals Credit: Mark Cranham

Gold added: “The main thing was to make her a stakes winner. She’s bred to be good and she’s always looked good.

“She had immaturity issues last year and John didn’t push her, he gave her plenty of time and we couldn’t be happier. Hopefully we can look around now and be more adventurous with her.

“She was able to go past them quickly today at a steady pace, so it’s very encouraging and hopefully it shows her class.”

Joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: “It was only her second start, but she won nicely at Haydock first time out and winning a Listed race is hard for any horse. Goodwood is a tricky track to come to, but she handled it very well and has plenty of class.”

Peripatetic lands the Listed Tapster Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

More Listed success

The other Listed contest on the card, the Tapster Stakes, went the way of Peripatetic, who recorded a second course-and-distance win for Roger Varian.

A Cheveley Park Stud homebred, the four-year-old was ridden by David Egan and finished a length and a half clear of First Ruler.

Read these next:

Desert Crown ruled out of Royal Ascot following 'minor setback'

'If you pay 36,000gns for a Royal Ascot favourite you haven't done too bad' - Kubler keen on Hunt Cup hope Astro King

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.