What's on this week: Grand National weights revealed before Eider and Coral Trophy take centre stage

Monday

Just the one jumps meeting to start an extremely busy week with Carlisle staging a seven-race card featuring some potential star names for the future.

The JP McManus-owned Jagwar carries a big reputation for joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero and looks to get off the mark in the 2m3½f novice hurdle (2.30 ), while the Olly Murphy-trained Listed winner Booster Bob bids for a four-timer on his handicap debut in the 4.35 .

All-weather meetings at Lingfield, where Jamie Spencer has his first ride in Britain this year on Forge Valley Lad (2.17 ), and Wolverhampton also take place.

Away from the track confirmations and entries will be made for Kempton's Coral Trophy meeting and Newcastle's Eider Chase fixture on Saturday.

Racing Post Members' Club subscribers will also be able to read Paul Nicholls' Cheltenham Festival stable tour online from 6pm.

Tuesday

A huge day looking ahead to the major spring festivals as the Grand National weights are launched and the Cheltenham Festival handicap entries are revealed.

The Racing Post will have all angles covered with Pricewise tips, news, analysis and talking points for the great race at Aintree and the Cheltenham handicaps will be given similar treatment.

On the track, Harry Cobden continues his title charge with four rides at Taunton, while championship rival Sean Bowen heads to Market Rasen just for one ride – Roaring Legend in the juvenile maiden hurdle (2.55 ). An all-weather evening meeting at Newcastle completes the day's action.

Wednesday

Punchestown stages the first meeting of the week in Ireland with the Grade 3 Bet Victor Quevega Mares Hurdle (2.45 ) topping the bill, for which last season's Triumph Hurdle second Gala Marceau is the star name among the entries.

Gala Marceau (right): entered at Punchestown on Wednesday Credit: Patrick McCann

The schedule in Britain is made up of fixtures at Doncaster, Ludlow and Kempton.

Pricewise's picks for the Turners Novices' Chase and National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival will be available for Racing Post Members' Club subscribers online from 6pm.

Thursday

For the second day in a row the best of the action comes in Ireland as Thurles hosts a meeting featuring a Grade 3 novice hurdle (3.23 ), for which the likes of last-time-out winners Largy Hill, O'Moore Park and Staffordshire Knot are entered.

In a break from the norm, the same card's Listed mares' novice chase (2.33 ) could include a British runner with the Stuart Edmunds-trained Marsh Wren an eyecatching entry. The jumps meetings in Britain come at Lingfield and Huntingdon, with Newcastle on the all-weather in the evening.

Racing Post Members' Club subscribers will be able to access the latest Cheltenham Festival stable tour online from 6pm with the Rest of Ireland covered.

Friday

Klitschko is one of the most interesting possible runners on the day as, with Tom Cannon already booked, the JP McManus-owned six-year-old looks set to return to Warwick in the 2m handicap hurdle (4.25 ), having been beaten by smart hurdler Donnacha at the track last time.

Exeter, Sedgefield and Wolverhampton are also in action, while the opening day of the Saudi Cup meeting takes place at Riyadh, headlined by an international jockeys' competition.

Saturday

A key day with Cheltenham on the horizon as Kempton's Coral Trophy fixture offers a last chance for many festival hopefuls to book their place at the four-day spectacular.

The feature 3m handicap chase (3.37 ), worth £150,000, is well supported by three Grade 2 contests – the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, Pendil Novices' Chase and Dovecote Novices' Hurdle.

Our Power (near side): winner of the Coral Trophy at Kempton last season Credit: Alan Crowhurst

At Newcastle, staying is very much the name of the game as the 4m1½f Eider Chase (2.08 ) is one of the longest races on the calendar and similar attributes will be required at Fairyhouse for the Bobbyjo Chase – a key trial for the Grand National.

On the all-weather, Southwell stages its first Group race in the form of the BetUK Winter Derby (3.20 ), while Chelmsford fulfils the evening slot.

The $20m Saudi Cup is the main attraction at Riyadh and there will be plenty of British interest in the valuable supporting races.

Sunday

Naas is the place for the best quality at the end of an action-packed week with two Grade 3 contests – the Newlands Chase and Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle – and the Listed Nas Na Riogh Novice Handicap Chase.

In Britain, there are jumps meetings at Hereford and Fontwell.

Premier race meetings this week

Saturday, February 24: Kempton, Southwell

