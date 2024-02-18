'I was already on cloud nine after the first - a big Saturday treble meant a great day became an unforgettable one'

Ben Jones, who shot to fame as a 5lb conditional when winning what was the Ladbrokes Trophy on De Rasher Counter in 2019, said his treble at Ascot on Saturday matched that achievement.

The in-form jockey is now part of the fold at Ben Pauling's growing Gloucestershire operation and has taken advantage of the fact stable jockey Kielan Woods has been suspended for a big chunk of the season.

Ten winners in January made it Jones's most prolific month and he is 5-15 in February, which includes a headline-grabbing Ascot hat-trick on Pauling inmates Pic Roc, Henry's Friend and Honor Grey. It would have been even better had Bad not been denied by a head in a valuable handicap hurdle on the card.

"I think yesterday has got to be right up there with De Rasher Counter," he said on Sunday morning.

Ben Jones guides Henry's Friend (left) to victory in the Reynoldstown Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"A treble on a Saturday at a big Ascot meeting was fabulous. You can dream about trebles – that's what dreams are for – but realistically I thought they could all run well and be placed, but, if I nicked a winner, it would be a good day. Pic Roc won and then I thought Henry's Friend was my best chance anyway, so I was already on cloud nine after him. Winning on Honor Grey meant a great day was an unforgettable one."

Jones , whose father Dai is clerk of the course at Chepstow, registered 41 winners in 2019-20 and is already on 36 this term.

Of his link with Pauling, he added: "I picked up a spare for Ben at Aintree last season on Bowtogreatness, who was second.

"He just told me to pop in now and then and it picked up, while when Kielan had his ban, Ben rang me up and said I'd ride the majority of them, and it's worked out well. There can be pressure in that situation, but Ben obviously believes in me and I don't like to overthink much anyway. I wouldn't say I was crying out for my time to shine, but the opportunities came and I've been lucky I've been able to deliver."

The yard's Handstands and Shakem Up'Arry are possible Cheltenham Festival mounts for the 24-year-old, who is certain he is in the right place to advance his career.

He said: "The thing with Ben is that nothing is ever enough, he's always chasing more. I think people forget this season is only his second one at his new yard, so he's probably still learning and improving and developing things. I don't think we've seen the best of Ben and his team, which is exciting, and I'm thrilled to be part of it. When Kielan's back this month, I'll be second jockey again but when you've 100-odd horses of the calibre Ben has, you don't mind picking up the spares."

Read these next:

Henry's Friend headlines day to remember for Ben Pauling and Ben Jones with 730-1 treble

'We'll have a look at Aintree after that' - Ben Pauling eyes Grand National meeting for Diva Luna

Harry Cobden 'very impressed' after unbeaten Handstands enters Cheltenham picture with Sidney Banks win

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.