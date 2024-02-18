Student raceday partly credited as Wincanton's Kingwell Hurdle attendance rises despite missing out on Premier spotlight
The new era of Premier racing meant Wincanton's meeting on Saturday may have played second fiddle to higher-profile fixtures at Ascot and Haydock, but officials at the track felt the day, the feature of which was the Grade 2 Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle, was a success.
Premier racing was introduced last month and 170 meetings are scheduled in Britain in 2024 to showcase the best of the sport and improve its fortunes with better prize-money and greater fan engagement.
Wincanton's card did not fall under that banner and only the Kingwell, which can act as a Champion Hurdle trial and was won by the talented Nemean Lion, was broadcast on ITV's main channel alongside the action at Ascot and Haydock.
Published on 18 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 16:22, 18 February 2024
- 'I love continuity' - Gary Moore on jockeys, Salver and a possible quick turnaround for Botox Has
- 'I was already on cloud nine after the first - a big Saturday treble meant a great day became an unforgettable one'
- 'Shades of Cyrname' for Johnny de la Hey as Pic D'Orhy fills void left by superstar chaser
- Sunday's jumps meeting at Southwell survives late inspection
- 'It's done them both good' - Iroko steps up Cheltenham prep with racecourse schooling session under Jonjo O'Neill Jr
