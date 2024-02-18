Racing Post logo
premium

Student raceday partly credited as Wincanton's Kingwell Hurdle attendance rises despite missing out on Premier spotlight

Wincanton: has to pass an 8am inspection on Thursday
Wincanton: just one race from the track was on ITVCredit: Edward Whitaker

The new era of Premier racing meant Wincanton's meeting on Saturday may have played second fiddle to higher-profile fixtures at Ascot and Haydock, but officials at the track felt the day, the feature of which was the Grade 2 Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle, was a success.

Premier racing was introduced last month and 170 meetings are scheduled in Britain in 2024 to showcase the best of the sport and improve its fortunes with better prize-money and greater fan engagement.

Wincanton's card did not fall under that banner and only the Kingwell, which can act as a Champion Hurdle trial and was won by the talented Nemean Lion, was broadcast on ITV's main channel alongside the action at Ascot and Haydock.

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 18 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:22, 18 February 2024

