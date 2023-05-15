What's on this week: Dante meeting the perfect warm-up before star-studded Lockinge at Newbury

Monday

Killarney provides the perfect aperitif with a high-quality jumps card at its three-day festival before our attention turns back to a busy week on the Flat.

The BoyleSports An Riocht Chase () is the feature contest and was won last year by Easy Game for Willie Mullins, who is represented this time by Saint Sam.

The afternoon Flat action is provided by Catterick, Musselburgh and Wolverhampton, before an open Fitzdares Sprint Series () qualifier at Windsor.

There are seven races from Southwell, where Kingfast bids to quickly follow up in the At The Races App Expert Tips Novices' Handicap Hurdle ().

Off the track, we will have declarations for the opening day of York's Dante meeting, which begins on Wednesday, and entries for Newbury on Saturday.

Members will also be able to read a special report shining a light on the relationship between jockeys and alcohol – and the charity doing all it can to help.

Tuesday

All eyes will be on a potential royal Derby contender at Sandown with Slipofthepen, unbeaten in two starts, set to line up in the Heron Stakes at Sandown.

The three-year-old is available at 16-1 generally for the Classic after winning at Kempton last time and is also entered in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Slipofthepen: set to take on three rivals at Sandown Credit: Mark Cranham

Chepstow stages the Fitzdares Monmouthshire Cup Fillies' Handicap (), in which Gay Kelleway could run Silver Nightfall and Margaret's Fuchsia.

There is also afternoon fixtures at Newcastle and Beverley, while Sandown is supported by evening action from Killarney, Sligo and Wetherby.

Members can read an in-depth special report on the UK's gambling review white paper and Pricewise provides his best bets for day one at York.

Wednesday

The top Flat meetings come thick and fast at this time of the year and there will be more Classic clues on offer on the opening day of York's Dante meeting.

The main event is the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (), won last year by Emily Upjohn, who went agonisingly close to winning the Oaks on her next start.

Infinite Cosmos, who impressed at Newmarket last time, and Bluestocking are prominent in the Classic market and could provide the star power at York.

Infinite Cosmos: impressed at Newmarket last time Credit: Edward Whitaker

ITV4 will broadcast five races from York, including the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes Stakes (), which could include Australian runner The Astrologist.

Away from York, there will be summer jumping at Worcester and Newton Abbot, which was forced to cancel its last two meetings due to waterlogging.

The opening Racing Welfare Mental Health Awareness Week Handicap Hurdle () at the south Devon track is set to be shown live by ITV Racing.

Thursday

Following the Musidora Stakes, it is the turn of the colts to stake their Classic claims in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes () at York.

The Group 2 was won last year by Derby winner Desert Crown and its impressive roll of honour includes the likes of Roaring Lion and Golden Horn.

Flying Honours: could be another Classic contender for Godolphin Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

It could be a big day for John and Thady Gosden with Epictetus in the Dante and Lancashire Oaks winner Free Wind in the Middleton Fillies' Stakes ().

Five races from York will be shown on ITV4 alongside the Highclere Castle Gin Fillies' Conditions Stakes () over the minimum trip at Salisbury.

Perth and Fontwell are followed by Newmarket and Tipperary, and we will also have declarations for Saturday's Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Friday

The final day of York's Dante meeting is headlined by the Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (), which looks wide open without three-time winner Stradivarius.

It is also the opening day of Newbury's Lockinge meeting, where the Unibet Handicap () will be live on ITV4 alongside the best action from York.

Stradivarius: a regular winner of the Yorkshire Cup Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Away from the ITV cameras, Soaring Glory and Hang In There could line up in the Huyton Asphalt Handicap Hurdle () at Aintree's evening fixture.

There is also further Flat action from Newmarket, Hamilton and Leopardstown, which stages the Group 3 Saval Beg Levmoss Stake ().

The Derby and Oaks pictures will become a little clearer when contenders scratched from next month's contests are revealed at midday.

And at 6pm, Racing Post members can read the thoughts of regular columnist Johnny Dineen, who provides his best bets ahead of a busy weekend.

Saturday

It was in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes () that Baaeed continued his rise to the top last season and there are plenty of potential stars this time.

Group 1 winner Inspiral and Godolphin's Modern Games were among the contenders before the entries for Newbury's seven-race card closed on Monday.

The feature, which will be shown on ITV, is supported by the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes (2.25), won last year by Ilaraab for William Haggas and Tom Marquand.

Marquand is set to feature in our Big Read interview, which is published online for members on Saturday and will also be available to read in Sunday's newspaper.

There is something for everybody on Saturday with Flat meetings at Newmarket and Thirsk as well as jumps cards at Bangor and Uttoxeter.

Sunday

There are two meetings in Britain with Ripon staging the £25,000 British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (4.25) and jumps action coming from Stratford.

Flooring Porter will be part of a massive Irish team in action at Auteuil, where the dual Stayers' Hurdle winner is set to contest the French Champion Hurdle alongside a number of familiar names including Hewick, Asterion Forlonge, Haut En Couleurs, Kilcruit and last year's runner-up Klassical Dream.

Willie Mullins is targeting the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris with Carefully Selected and Franco De Port, who clash with last year's Grand National winner Noble Yeats, while there are four Irish entries in the Prix Alain du Breil, including Gala Marceau.

