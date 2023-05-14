'I'm hungry to get better' - Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell to join forces with Michael Scudamore

Lucinda Russell said she was "hungry to get better" after outlining her plan to grow her numbers by joining forces with Michael Scudamore this summer.

The dual Grand National-winning trainer saddled a career-best 71 winners last season alongside her partner and Michael's father Peter Scudamore.

Michael Scudamore will move his operation and most of his horses to Scotland, while his brother Tom Scudamore will take over the yard in Herefordshire.

The former jockey, who retired in February, will run Eccleswall Court as a pre-training and satellite yard, making campaigning horses in the south much easier.

"We want to try to continue at the level we've been operating at," said Russell, who hopes the partnership will be formalised in the next two months.

"It makes sense to combine the two yards and it will be great to bring Michael on board to strengthen our position with increased numbers and quality

"It was fantastic to finish sixth in the trainers' championship last season but it makes you hungry to get better and we've been thinking about this for a while."

Russell won more than £1.5 million in prize-money last season and recorded her second success in the Grand National with last month.

She also won a number of big races at southern tracks, including in the Ultima Chase with Corach Rambler and the Cotswold Chase with .

On whether the new arrangement would allow her to target more big races in the south, the trainer added: "It's something we need to be able to do more often. We had winners at Sandown last season but hopefully this will just help with the logistics of sending runners, as well as increasing our numbers."

Russell said there was "strength in numbers" and that each member of the expanded team will bring something new as they attempt to build on last season.

That view was echoed by Tom Scudamore, who said: "We're all very excited. It's been in the pipeline for a while and the question was how best to do it. We've all had our individual success but now it's time to bring it all together and do it as a family, and hopefully it shows the drive and ambition we all have."

Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Tom Scudamore

Tom Scudamore won several big races before his retirement, including the 2015 Grand Annual Chase for Michael on New Sensation.

"The main question was how can we continue to improve and consolidate after a great season," added Scudamore. "We believed this was the best way. I'll be doing the pre-training and Eccleswall Court will also be a satellite yard, and some loyal local owners will continue to have their horses trained there.

"Lucinda had winners all over the county last season but this move means it won't be fleeting visits and geography will no longer be a stumbling block."

Michael Scudamore sent out 13 winners last season and his big-race CV includes victory in the 2013 Welsh Grand National with .

"Hopefully we can take even more steps forward together," he said. "The timing has worked out well with Tom retiring and our owners have been really supportive of the move. We're taking some nice young horses and this opens up more opportunities as travelling will be much less of an issue."

