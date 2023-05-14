Mullins conquers all and O'Brien's worrying Guineas run - four things we learned this week

A week of Derby trials threw up some big performances before the week culminated with some top-notch international action in France and the US. Here are four things we've learned . . .

Farewell Derby win for Dettori now a big possibility

Frankie Dettori made his final ride at the Chester May meeting a winning one when partnering Arrest to victory in the Chester Vase, and all the post-race chatter surrounded a potential Derby tilt.

Dettori’s farewell season has included wins in the 2,000 Guineas and its Italian equivalent, but victory at Epsom would surpass those achievements.

While not visually as impressive as sauntering up the Roodee, ’s six-and-a-half-length winning margin would have been far greater had Dettori pushed any serious buttons, and the success put to bed any fears about his seeing out the mile-and-a-half Derby distance.

Arrest: clear winner of the Chester Vase and Frankie Dettori's probable Derby mount Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Arrest's joint-trainer John Gosden was relatively coy on targets for the son of Frankel, yet with one final chance for Dettori to add to his two Derby wins you can guarantee that, barring a major drought between now and June 3 putting firm in the going description, all roads will lead to Epsom.

In an open-looking Classic, there is every chance the 6-1 currently available could look quite big in a few weeks' time.

Joe Eccles

Not even a global stage can stop Willie Mullins . . .

It seems there is no corner of the jump racing globe that can’t be conquered by the omnipotent Willie Mullins.

Not content with his domination of Ireland and Britain, Mullins spied some unfinished business in the Grade 1 Iroquois Hurdle at Percy Warne Park in the United States, and duly did better than his second and third there in 2016, when plundered the £100,000 prize under Paul Townend.

After Hewick's victory in the American Grand National last year, it shows the US is becoming a more lucrative environment for the leading players on the other side of the pond, and some of Mullins' rivals may secretly be hoping he stays there.

Not that that is about to happen any time soon, and indeed his power is about to spread over to France this coming weekend, where he has eight entered for Auteuil's big meeting, which includes the French Champion Hurdle and Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

Sam Hendry

. . . but smaller operators still more than capable of landing blows on big days

The domination of Mullins has rightly been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks, and although he was on the board again at the weekend, it was refreshing to see a couple of major prizes going to two smaller operations.

Rebel Territory: lands the Victoria Cup for Amanda Perrett Credit: Alan Crowhurst

British racing's pool of trainers is wonderfully diverse and the wins of and in the Victoria Cup and Swinton Hurdle advertised the skills of Amanda Perrett and Kerry Lee.

Both women don't have anything like the numbers or quality they once did – let alone anything on Closutton's scale – but it didn't stop them scooping two fiercely competitive handicaps.

As Kerry's brother Tom pointed out after Black Poppy's brave victory at Haydock, it sometimes goes unnoticed just how much planning and preparation goes into winning those races, especially when the yard isn't brimming with talent.

Congratulations to both trainers and their teams, and fingers crossed for more of the same.

Maddy Playle

Isaac Shelby can still be a major player, but O'Brien team needs work

Brian Meehan and Sean Levey were so close to a dream result with in the French 2,000 Guineas, being chinned on the line by outsider Marhaba Ya Sanafi, but they still have plenty to look forward to this summer.

Pipped at the post: Marhaba Ya Sanafi (near side) mows down Isaac Shelby close home in the French 2,000 Guineas

The St James's Palace Stakes and Commonwealth Cup were mooted as Royal Ascot targets in the aftermath, and surely we need the Greenham rematch against Chaldean in the mile contest.

It won't quite have the sexy tag of Guineas winner v Guineas winner going in, but would be an intriguing after Chaldean's early blunder at Newbury left him riderless against Meehan's charge. With stamina in his pedigree, it would surely make sense to give Isaac Shelby another chance at a mile.

Meanwhile, Aidan O'Brien's rotten Guineas run continued as finished eighth of nine in the Poulains and was midfield in the Pouliches. It is not the start to the season the master trainer may have envisaged and, after some high-profile disappointments at Newmarket the week before, there is plenty to work on with the Irish Guineas and Derby weekends fast approaching.

Sam Hendry

Read more:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.