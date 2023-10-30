What's on this week: Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Gerri Colombe set for Down Royal return plus Breeders’ Cup bonanza at Santa Anita

Monday

Our attention quickly shifts this week from Cheltenham and Aintree to California, and the countdown to the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita. Many of the stars of the British and Irish Flat seasons will take on the best the US has to offer on Friday and Saturday.

Closer to home, Rough And Tough seeks a hat-trick in the space of a fortnight in the mile handicap (1.05 ) at Galway, while in Britain, Huntingdon hosts an afternoon jumps card and the evening all-weather action is at Newcastle.

Tuesday

Paul Nicholls won the concluding bumper (4.16 ) at Chepstow with Stage Star and Henri The Second in recent years and runs Captain Bellamy , a 14-length Irish point-to-point winner in April. Flat meetings are staged at Catterick and the Curragh, with an evening all-weather card at Newcastle.

Wednesday

Aldaary , Checkandchallenge and Pride Of America are among the entries for the Listed Ben Marshall Stakes (2.55 ) at Nottingham, while talented novice hurdlers Hansard and Marble Sands could return in the 1m6f novice (2.25 ) on the card.

Hansard (right): could return on the Flat at Nottingham on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Fakenham stages the sole jumps meeting, while there is all-weather action at Lingfield, Kempton and Dundalk.

Thursday

Declarations for the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and Ascot Gold Cup Handicap Chase on Saturday will be revealed on Thursday morning.

On the track, Nickle Back , an impressive winner on his chasing debut at Warwick, could bid to defy a 10lb higher mark in the feature 2m3½f handicap chase (1.45 ) at Stratford.

Lingfield and Thurles stage other jumps fixtures, while Newcastle and Chelmsford host all-weather fixtures.

Friday

The Breeders’ Cup meeting gets under way at Santa Anita on Friday evening and the focus is on the juveniles.

Mick Appleby’s Big Evs is favourite to land the Juvenile Turf Sprint (9.00 ), Carla’s Way and Porta Fortuna look to be leading players for Britain and Ireland in the Juvenile Fillies Turf (10.20 ), and Unquestionable and River Tiber appear to be key runners for Aidan O'Brien in the Juvenile Turf (11.40 ).

Apple Away: entered for chasing debut at Wetherby on Friday Credit: John Grossick Racing

Earlier in the day, Sefton Novices’ Hurdle scorer Apple Away could make her chasing debut at Wetherby (1.15 ), while impressive bumpers winners Diamond Ri and Indeevar Bleu are entered in the concluding 2m novice hurdle (4.10 ). Down Royal hosts the first day of its Ladbrokes Festival of Racing, when the WKD Hurdle has been the traditional highlight.

Tolworth Hurdle winner Tahmuras could clash with the unbeaten Doyen Star in the 2m novice chase (2.07 ) at Ffos Las – a meeting transferred from Uttoxeter – while the Listed Irish EBF Bosra Sham Fillies’ Stakes (1.25 ) is the highlight at Newmarket. Newcastle stages all-weather racing in the evening.

Saturday

There is a Saturday feast with the Charlie Hall Chase (3.00) at Wetherby, potentially featuring Ahoy Senor and last year’s winner Bravemansgame, and Down Royal’s Ladbrokes Champion Chase (2.35 ), where we may see three-time Grade 1-winning novice chaser and 7-1 Gold Cup second favourite Gerri Colombe return.

The Ascot Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3.45) and two Listed events at Newmarket are other races to note, while Ayr and Chelmsford host fixtures.

Inspiral: runs in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita Credit: Edward Whitaker

Attention turns to a stellar Breeders’ Cup card in the evening. Inspiral is set to take on Warm Heart in the Filly & Mare Turf (7.10 ), while Godolphin’s Mawj and Master Of The Seas will clash in the Mile (8.30 ).

The Turf (9.50 ) will see Derby one-two Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel meet for a fourth time this year, with Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf among their rivals, while Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream will try to blaze a trail in the Turf Sprint (11.25 ), with Bradsell also representing Britain.

Belmont and Travers Stakes scorer Arcangelo takes on Pacific Classic scorer Arabian Knight in the Classic (10.40 ).

Sunday

The Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase (2.30) is the main race at Carlisle, while Huntingdon hosts the other jumps fixture in Britain.

Cork hosts its Grand National along with a Grade 3 novice chase and Listed novice hurdle, while the Curragh’s card is headlined by the Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes, won by Emily Dickinson last year.

