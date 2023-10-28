'Proper traveller' Mostahdaf bids to bow out on a high in Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita
Connections of Mostahdaf believe the track will play to his strengths when he bids to bring down the curtain on his stellar career in style when lining up in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita next week.
The five-year-old, who was a late absentee from this month's Champion Stakes due to testing ground, was among 35 European hopefuls headed out of Stansted Airport to Los Angeles on Saturday.
Owned by British champion owners Shadwell, Mostahdaf is 5-2 favourite with Paddy Power to strike in California where his rivals will include dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel.
