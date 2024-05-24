'If he’s at anything like his best he'll be very hard to beat' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing

Rosallion goes for Irish 2,000 Guineas glory. Banker or blowout?

Phill Anderson, tipster I have him down as a banker now that we know he will get his ground. I think there are enough question marks about Aidan O’Brien’s horses first time out this season and he has the beating of his stablemate Haatem on their Guineas run. I suspect he’ll be more aggressively ridden this time and should give a good account.

Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports Rosallion has the beating of Haatem and race fitness over the other main protagonists. I think he should win.

Jonny Pearson, Racing Post Ratings Banker. This does not look to be the strongest running of the race and he should take all the beating here. The trio from Ballydoyle could stir things up, but on everything we have seen this season, Rosallion should win.