OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He has quickly made up into a top-notch sprinter and can bag his second Group 1' - James Doyle and Gareth Topham join the jury

The July Cup is the main attraction on Saturday. Who wins it?

Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports The market currently has it right, with Inisherin at the head of the betting, although it would be no surprise to see Vandeek improve on his lacklustre return effort. River Tiber has questions to answer now, while Kinross and Regional must give 6lb to the three-year-olds.

James Doyle, jockey I'm thoroughly looking forward to riding Vandeek. He looks as if he's drawn in the right place in the middle, close to his old rival Inisherin, who is a good sprinter and will be tough to beat. I rode Vandeek in his final workout last Monday on the summer gallop and couldn't have been happier with him.

Gareth Topham, commentator Inisherin has been mightily impressive since racing over six furlongs and I'm siding with him to bring up the hat-trick. The faster ground will see Vandeek get closer to him than at Haydock, and Kinross, who usually needs his first run after a break, should be spot on for this after a big run at Newcastle last time.

