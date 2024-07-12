- More
'He has quickly made up into a top-notch sprinter and can bag his second Group 1' - James Doyle and Gareth Topham join the jury
The July Cup is the main attraction on Saturday. Who wins it?
Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports The market currently has it right, with Inisherin at the head of the betting, although it would be no surprise to see Vandeek improve on his lacklustre return effort. River Tiber has questions to answer now, while Kinross and Regional must give 6lb to the three-year-olds.
James Doyle, jockey I'm thoroughly looking forward to riding Vandeek. He looks as if he's drawn in the right place in the middle, close to his old rival Inisherin, who is a good sprinter and will be tough to beat. I rode Vandeek in his final workout last Monday on the summer gallop and couldn't have been happier with him.
Gareth Topham, commentator Inisherin has been mightily impressive since racing over six furlongs and I'm siding with him to bring up the hat-trick. The faster ground will see Vandeek get closer to him than at Haydock, and Kinross, who usually needs his first run after a break, should be spot on for this after a big run at Newcastle last time.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated
- 'He's definitely worth a go at the top level' - Hector Crouch and Ian Bartlett join our expert panel
- 'He was impressive last time and I'll take a chance on him' - our jurors with their analysis of an exciting weekend's racing
- 'I think she'll run a massive race' - Billy Loughnane joins the panel for the final day of Royal Ascot
- 'He's must-bet material' - Martin Dixon and Ted Durcan join our panel of experts for the weekend action
- 'The course and distance is very much to his liking' - top jockey Kieran Shoemark joins our panel of experts
- 'He's definitely worth a go at the top level' - Hector Crouch and Ian Bartlett join our expert panel
- 'He was impressive last time and I'll take a chance on him' - our jurors with their analysis of an exciting weekend's racing
- 'I think she'll run a massive race' - Billy Loughnane joins the panel for the final day of Royal Ascot
- 'He's must-bet material' - Martin Dixon and Ted Durcan join our panel of experts for the weekend action
- 'The course and distance is very much to his liking' - top jockey Kieran Shoemark joins our panel of experts