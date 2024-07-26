Racing Post logo
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'The sole three-year-old could be each-way value for an in-form yard' - our panel of experts answer the big questions

It's King George day at Ascot. Who wins the big one?

Phill Anderson, tipster Auguste Rodin will be tough to beat if he’s on his A-game, but as we saw at Meydan this year he’s not easy to predict. I liked the way Sunway hit the line in the Irish Derby, suggesting this stiffer test will suit, and given his unexposed profile the sole three-year-old could be each-way value for an in-form yard.

Harry Davies, jockey Auguste Rodin looks the one to beat, but Rebel’s Romance was impressive over a sharp mile and a half in Hong Kong last time and I expect him to edge it. The pair look head and shoulders above anything else in the field.

Joe Logue, Betfair Auguste Rodin will be hard to beat. He needs ground on the quick side to be seen at his best and the yard's horses have needed their first outings, so you can forgive his poor run at Meydan. He was a good winner of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over a trip short of his best, and will be better suited by the mile and a half here.

Read the full story

