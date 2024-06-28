'He was impressive last time and I'll take a chance on him' - our jurors with their analysis of an exciting weekend's racing

It's Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle. Who wins?

Robert Havlin, jockey Zoffee won the Chester Cup with a bit in hand. He's been raised just 4lb for that effort and is a course-and-distance winner. It’s a tough race as always but he should take the beating.

Darren Owen, commentator As always, this is a hugely competitive handicap but it's very hard to resist a Sir Mark Prescott-trained improver who is clearly well in at the weights. The ease of Trooper Bisdee's sixth win in little over a year, at Pontefract last Sunday, suggests there is plenty more still to come.

Jonny Pearson, Racing Post handicapper With a maximum field I'll be chancing a couple. Spartan Army has solid all-weather form and should give a good account of himself. Yashin was second behind Kyprios last time and the step up to 2m½f can bring about improvement.