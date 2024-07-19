'She’ll take all the beating over five furlongs' - Megan Nicholls and Nick Scholfield join our expert panel

Who wins the Irish Oaks at the Curragh?

Jamie Benson, Tote It’s muddling at the top of the market, but on form the forgotten horse at a much bigger price might be Purple Lily. She was tapped for toe when fifth in the Irish Guineas when last seen, but before that she was only half a length behind impressive Oaks winner Ezeliya and that’s as good a piece of form in this race.

James Hill, tipster I picked Content earlier in the week, so I was pleased to see she's running and that Ryan Moore is on board. Moore managed to get her settled in the Pretty Polly Stakes and she ran a lovely race to be third, finishing strongly and taking a bit of pulling up after the line. She's the class filly in the line-up and must have a great chance if she stays.

Megan Nicholls, broadcaster I’m going to throw in one at a bigger price. I’m not sure why she’s around 14-1, but Hanalia for Johnny Murtagh. Although she’s stepping up in grade from a Listed race, she did it nicely and the form has been boosted. I think stepping up in trip can improve her further and she’ll be ridden with cover to challenge late on. This is an open Oaks and this filly is progressive, we don’t know a lot about her in comparison to some others and on official ratings she doesn’t have to improve that much.