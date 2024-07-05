Racing Post logo
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He's definitely worth a go at the top level' - Hector Crouch and Ian Bartlett join our expert panel

Are you with or against City Of Troy in the Eclipse? 

Ian Bartlett, commentator He has proved he can get beat at odds-on already, so I'm prepared to look elsewhere. All of the three-year-old colts against him have potential. The bigger odds about Jayarebe interest me most, so long as there isn't too rain much. If it pours down, Al Riffa is overpriced.

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power I usually leave tipping 30-100 shots to my good friend Luke Harvey, but I simply can’t oppose him. The Classic generation have won the last three runnings, the older horses don’t look good enough anyway, and the Derby hero is rated at least 11lb higher than his rivals from his own age group. It will obviously be a major shock if he doesn’t prevail.

Hector Crouch, jockey City Of Troy was right back to his best in the Derby at Epsom and looks near impossible to beat. He travelled powerfully over a mile and a half that day and the drop in trip shouldn't be an issue.

