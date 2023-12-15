'We've never had anyone so quick' - electric Dysart Enos becomes Cheltenham Festival favourite for Fergal O'Brien

A Cheltenham Festival winner is top of Fergal O'Brien's wish list and Dysart Enos – hailed as the quickest horse he has trained – advanced her claims to provide the breakthrough in the Mares' Novice Hurdle in March.

Paddy Power shortened her to 4-1 (from 6) for the festival following her stylish victory in the opening 2m1f novice hurdle at the December meeting under Paddy Brennan. That festival target has been her aim since recording a dazzling nine-length win in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree last April.

It gave O'Brien – who was Gloucestershire's top trainer for the first time last season – a first winner at the track this season and warmed him up for big spring ambitions.

"At this stage, she's the best we've had because we've never had anyone so quick," he said. "She's very good.

"Cheltenham is what we're hoping for so fingers crossed. Paddy said she was very special and she looked to win it very well."

She shares joint-favouritism for the Grade 2 prize on the Thursday of the festival with the Gordon Elliott-trained Brighterdaysahead and will likely have one more run before then.

"She'll only have one more race, if that," added O'Brien. "We'd look for a straightforward novice hurdle at the end of January where she'll have a 6lb penalty.

"We had looked at going to Newbury last week which was a nice pot. This is a lovely pot too and a good experience, it fits in right and it's just down the road. Coming here was the right decision."

Dysart Enos was strongly backed into 5-6 and defeated the Harry Fry-trained Beat The Bat.

Read these next:

'I'm very excited about her' - Fergal O'Brien festival hope takes next step at Cheltenham

JP McManus gives 'exceptionally generous donation' of €32 million to boost Gaelic games in Ireland

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.