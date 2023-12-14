JP McManus gives 'exceptionally generous donation' of €32 million to boost Gaelic games in Ireland

Racehorse owner JP McManus is to donate €1 million to all 32 county boards in Ireland to invest in local Gaelic games.

McManus, whose famous green and gold hoops were carried to Grade 1 success by the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon in the Tingle Creek at Sandown last weekend, is making the donation through the JP McManus Charitable Foundation and the money will be split evenly between GAA, camogie and women's football, according to reports.

After his beloved Limerick ended a 45-year wait by beating Galway in the 2018 All Ireland final, McManus made a similar gesture by donating €100,000 to every GAA county board, split evenly among their clubs. Five years later he has increased that contribution, resulting in an outlay of €32 million.

McManus has been a long-time patron of Limerick GAA and was appointed an honorary life president of the association earlier this year as they geared up to chase a fifth All Ireland victory in a row in 2024.

Their county board released a statement on their official website, confirming the donation with funds set to be distributed to clubs before Christmas ahead of the 2024 season.

Limerick GAA chairman Seamus McNamara said: “We are delighted with the news today from the JP & Noreen McManus and family and their exceptionally generous donation.

"The clubs are the bedrock of the GAA and this will help in a time when costs are increasing for clubs to manage their funds. We are exceptionally grateful to JP, Noreen & all the McManus family for this fantastic donation.”

Earlier this week the McManus-owned Fota Island died at the age of 27. The son of Supreme Leader was trained by Mouse Morris throughout his five-year racing career and won eight races and more than £318,000 in prize-money.

Highlights included landing the 2005 Grand Annual at Cheltenham under Paul Carberry, which he followed up three weeks later with victory in the Red Rum at Aintree under AP McCoy.

Frank Berry, racing manager to McManus, said: "He was a great old servant and won plenty of big races. He gave us a great day out when he won the Grand Annual in 2005 and Mouse always did a brilliant job with him."

